Week 8 Pickem: Can the fans hang around?

A tie for first, and fans are four games back

By jackbellsports
/ new
Texas Tech v Oklahoma State Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Alright Viva fans, you had a 4-3 week last week, firmly keeping you in the hunt for the overall title with Reed and Jack. You’re four games back of the leaders. Reed had a 3-4 week, and Jack went 5-2 to tie the standings in first at 33-16. Kendall is one game behind the fans and Chris is two games back. Zach and Macon are sadly bringing up the rear still.

The games on the slate this week range from Tech and West Virginia, Texas and Oklahoma State, to UCLA and Oregon, Ole Miss and LSU, and Pitt and Louisville.

The Big 12 slate this week has some serious implications in the Big 12 title race, as Oklahoma State hosts Texas, and TCU hosts Kansas State, in the Purple Reign(?) game.

Can the fans stay in the hunt? Will Reed and Jack put more distance on the field? Come back on Sunday or Monday to see how we all fared.

Writer WVU @ TTU Texas @ OK State K-State @ TCU UCLA @ Oregon Ole Miss @ LSU Boise St @ Air Force Pitt @ Louisville Last week
Reed (33-16) TTU OKST TCU ORE MISS BSU PITT 3-4
Jack (33-16) TTU OKST TCU UCLA MISS AF PITT 5-2
Viva fans (29-20) TTU OKST TCU UCLA MISS BSU PITT 4-3
Kendall (28-21) TTU OKST TCU UCLA MISS AF PITT 4-3
Chris (27-22) TTU UT TCU UCLA MISS BSU PITT 5-2
Zach (24-25) TTU OKST KSU ORE MISS AF LOU 2-5
Macon (21-28) TTU OKST KSU UCLA MISS AF PITT 2-5

