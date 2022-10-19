Hub City Homers #55: Couch Burners on Deck

The John Denver Bowl has been allllll Red and Black in recent years. Despite Tech suffering during the Matt Wells era, and backup quarterbacks regularly appearing in this game, Texas Tech is 3-0 against Neal Brown.

This Saturday, the Red Raiders are heavy home favorites to continue that winning streak. The guys talk about the quarterback situation heading into this must win game, then talk about how the first half of the season has gone overall. Have expectations been met or exceeded?

Then, the guys pivot to talking West Virginia. The Mountaineers are coming off a surprising upset of the Baylor Bears in a shootout and are looking to string together positive momentum. Tech will face a prolific, and balanced offense and a suspect defense with a strong defensive line.

We break down the key matchups, then make our predictions on the game. I swear, one day we will get all four of us on for a football pod, but thanks to Jack and Reed for joining me on this one!