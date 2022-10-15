Week 7 Pick’em: What bye week?

Well folks, it would seem that our own Reed Meason had a trick up his sleeve. The golden boy put some distance between himself and Jack, and Jack put some distance between himself and the fans. Reed went a perfect 7-0 and Jack went 5-2, while the fans went 3-4 last week. Reed now has a two game cushion on Jack and a five game cushion from the fans. In other news, Macon had another 2-5 week solidifying himself at the bottom, three games behind Zach and Chris.

This week is Texas Tech’s bye week, so we are picking games from all over the country, even throwing in a FCS showdown to spice things up a bit. A top 6 matchup in Tennessee and Alabama, a top 3 FCS matchup between the Dakota powerhouses, a Big 12 top 15 matchup in Fort Worth (West Texas), and a favored (maybe?) OU team struggling to get a win in conference play.

Can the fans make up ground on the top 2? Can Reed put more distance between himself and Jack? Can Macon avoid staying in the basement? We look forward to answering those questions on Sunday morning.