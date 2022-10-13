Hub City Homers #54: Bye week blues

Well, the road woes continue for the Red Raiders. Especially after a bye week it is never fun to be one the wrong side of a game. However, this bye week came at a critical time for the Red Raiders. All three quarterbacks are banged up, you have several other key pieces dinged, and the schedule softens up which makes this the perfect regrouping time.

The guys talk OSU, breaking down what happened in detail. Another road game, another loss. How can the Red Raiders work on getting it done on the road?