Week 7 Slate with Jack and Kendall

Texas Tech is on a bye-week, however that doesn’t mean we are short of good-no-great games to choose from this week. Alabama at Tennessee, Okie Light at TCU, USC at Utah, Penn State at Michigan, and Mississippi State at Kentucky, are all top-25 matchups leading to quite a slate for Kendall and Jack this week. Kendall has his choice of the wildcard for game seven. Without further interruption, here are our picks.

Game 1: (10) Penn State @ (5) Michigan (-7) (O/U 50.5) 11:00 a.m. FOX

Jack: I always feel like we get a good game when these two meet, especially as top ten foes. If this were at Happy Valley I might take Penn State outright. However, I can’t pick against Michigan in Ann Arbor. Michigan ML.

Kendall: Michigan and Penn State always have some weird games. Franklin hasn’t had a great track record against top 10 teams in the Big Ten, but this spread is a little too large for my liking. Give me PSU +7.

Game 2: (19) Kansas @ Oklahoma (-9) (O/U 62) 11:00 a.m. ESPN2

Jack: I’m still doubting KU. I just don’t have it in me to pick them outright without Jalon Daniels. HOWEVER....I like them to keep it close with that God-awful OU defense. Jayhawks +9.

Kendall: Are we still doubting KU? Do they maybe not have their QB? Yes. But man OU has looked putrid and KU still looked good with Bean in there. Give me KU +9 and also I’m gonna take a fly at the over in this one, there could be a lot of points.

Game 3: (3) Alabama (-7) @ (6) Tennessee (O/U 65.5) 2:30 p.m. CBS

Jack: The Vols are back. If the game is in Tuscaloosa, I might think otherwise, but if Bryce Young is iffy, Give me Vols +7 and the ML as well. They’re gonna party like its the late 90’s.

Kendall: Rocky Top is on a roll to start the year and Bama has looked mortal. Give me the Vols at +7 but honestly, give me the Vols ML too. They’re gonna be singing Rocky Top all night in Knoxville and the Vols may finally be back.

Game 4: (8) Oklahoma State @ (13) TCU (-4) (O/U 68.5) 2:30 p.m. ABC

Jack: In a game that will feature two below-average QB arms, expect a massive day on the ground for each team. I think that each QB could run for over 100 yards and throw for less than 200. Give me the over for both teams on rushing yards, and over 68.5.

Kendall: Quite possibly the 2 best teams in the Big 12 matched up this week. Okie States defense looked vulnerable last week against Tech, and so did TCUs against KU. I expect a ton of points, and a Cowboy victory to stake their claim atop the Big 12 early this year. OSU ML.

Game 5: (16) Mississippi State (-4) @ (22) Kentucky (O/U 49) 6:30 p.m. SECN

Jack: With all the eyes on the Bulldogs offense and Wildcats D, Will Levis will be the x-factor. I think he plays, but he still isn’t 100%, so give me State -4.

Kendall: This game depends on if Will Levis plays for the Wildcats. If he doesn’t, it’s MSU big, but if he does, I think the UK gets the dub in Lexington outright. Pay attention if you’re gonna bet this game, but it’s better to stay away.

Game 6: (7) USC @ (20) Utah (-3.5) (O/U 65) 7:00 p.m. FOX

Jack: This is a pretty intriguing matchup for me, don’t quite know what to expect after the game in LA last week for the Utes. USC will put up points, and I think Utah will as well. I’m staying away from the spread but I’d take the over.

Kendall: Utah has been USC’s toughest test the last couple years, especially on the road. Not this year. Give me the Trojans ML and I would take the over also. Lot’s of points might be scored, and I think Lincoln gets a big win over the Utes.

Game 7 (wildcard): Minnesota (-6.5) @ (24) Illinois (O/U 39) 11 a.m. BTN

Jack: I think disrespect is the perfect word Kendall, I have been to Champaign, and it sort of reminds me of Lubbock in a way, just smaller. I like PJ Fleck because he rocks the shirt/tie combo, but I’m taking the Illini +6.5.

Kendall: This spread is so disrespectful to the Illini so I had to include it. Bilema knows how to win in the Big Ten and he has Illinois back to some national recognition and I think that keeps going. Give me Illinois +6.5.

WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONAL GAMBLERS AND THIS IS IN NO WAY GAMBLING ADVICE. IF YOU HAVE A GAMBLING PROBLEM PLEASE CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.