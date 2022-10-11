Behren Morton shines in Stillwater

About 45 minutes before game time, the news broke on Saturday that Behren Morton, the highest ranked QB to ever come to the south plains to play football, would get the nod under center against the #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys. But according to the Texas Tech redshirt freshman, it was just another game. “We have a great quarterback room and anytime you prepare like we do, it’s just next man up. You saw that today.” Morton said after the 41-31 loss in Stillwater.

Morton shined early and even played well after going down with a left leg injury late in the first half. Coming back and playing through an obvious injury throughout the second half just shows his character and his grit. The kid is West Texas Tough, and I think you saw that on Saturday. But in the grander scheme of things, what you really saw was the future.

I think you saw a redshirt freshman out-duel a fifth year senior, and while the Pokes got the win, you definitely earned not just their respect but respect around the Big 12.

Morton finished 39-of-62 for 379 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. Now those stats alone would be eye-opening for a home non-conference game, but on the road at the seventh-ranked team in the country? That is truly impressive and I think it opened a lot of eyes not just in Tech circles, but around the country as well.

I doubt it but tech do have a future first round QB… https://t.co/MPZvGDMeyV — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 8, 2022

#OKState coach Mike Gundy asked what year Texas Tech QB Behren Morton is.



He's a redshirt freshman.



"That's not good" — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) October 8, 2022

#2 giving me good vibes! — Michael Crabtree (@KingCrab15) October 8, 2022

Needless to say, his performance turned heads.

It makes my choice easier than those Geico commercials in choosing Behren Morton for this week’s offensive player of the week.

The kid can spin it, and its at least a possibility that the QB battle be opened back up, assuming Tyler Shough is able to go against West Virginia after the bye week.

Either way, this Tech QB room could be the best we’ve seen since the Mahomes-Webb-Mayfield QB room.

Morton has a bright future in Lubbock, and I, for one, can’t wait.