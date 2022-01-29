Mississippi State travels to Lubbock as the Red Raiders host the Bulldogs in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs 13-6 at Texas Tech Red Raiders 15-5

Where to Watch: ESPN2 5pm CT

Moneyline: TTU -7.5 O/U 132.5

The Big 12/SEC matchup will be one of the more intriguing ones when you look at the way these two teams play. Mississippi State is one of the better offenses in the country and has four guys averaging double-digit points per game. Texas Tech as we all know is one of the top defensive teams in the nation and will provide constant pressure on the Bulldogs from the opening tip till the final buzzer goes off.

The Bulldogs are lead by Junior guard Iverson Molinar who averages over 18 ppg. He’s a guy that can get to the basket but isn’t a threat from three as he’s shooting less than 30% from behind the arc. Tolu Smith and Garrison Brooks both can do damage on the boards as well as in the paint. Tech will have a significant size advantage at the guard position when Molinar and Shakeel Moore are on the floor, but the other three likely starters are all 6’7” and above.

The key for Tech to get a win for the Big 12 will be to constantly pressure whoever has the ball and keep their taller guys off the boards especially on the defensive end. On offense the Red Raiders just need to take better shots than they did against Kansas. TJ Shannon and Kevin McCullar need to be more efficient with the ball and spread it around if they can’t find their shot. Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor have proven to be viable options scoring the ball and can really help Tech keep up with the Bulldogs.

I would like to also see Adonis Arms get some more playing time and help this team off the bench. He can provide solid scoring off the bench and lock down somebody on the opposite end of the floor. If one of our key guys is off today, I hope coach Mark Adams inserts Arms and allows him to get going and be a spark plug on offense.

My prediction is that Tech will cover this spread and take care of the Bulldogs 78-64. The Bulldogs are one of the better teams in the SEC but overall the Big 12 is the better conference and will show that Saturday.