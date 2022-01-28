Hub City Homers #24: SEC-Big 12 challenge edition

One game stands between Texas Tech and the revenge game against the Texas Longhorns. One trap game left before that epic duel, and the Hub City Homers have it covered.

But first, the guys talk about the loss in Lawrence. What was learned from a 12 round fight against the Jayhawks, and how can Tech take their game to yet another higher level?

After that, the guys talk about the cowboy ringers and the challenge overall. Will Mark Adams have his team focused? What should they be working on to get the W before that crazy Tuesday night?

If you’re wondering about the Texas game itself, I can’t say I blame you. But with one game to go before it, we have elected to drop another episode specifically for that game. So, this episode comes in a touch over 30 minutes making it the perfect amount of preview for a game Tech will be expected to cruise in.