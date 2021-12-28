How to watch the Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State Liberty Bowl

The wait is over.
Texas Tech football is back in action for one final game in 2021 against a familiar face on the opposing sideline. The Red Raiders come in as heavy underdogs, but are hoping to see some players step up on the big stage and prove their ability going into next season.
HOW TO WATCH
Game: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Odds: Mississippi State (-10) - DraftKings
Time: 5:45 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Dec. 28
TV: ESPN
Paramount Plus: https://paramountplus.qflm.net/5b7XG1
ESPN+: https://go.web.plus.espn.com/7mJoJr
FUBO TV: https://www.fubo.tv/welcome
