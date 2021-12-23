The eleventh day of Texas Tech-mas - back to back to back homeruns

On the eleventh day of Texas Tech-mas, my Red Raiders gave to me...

Texas Tech baseball hit back-to-back-to-back homeruns in the bottom of the 10th inning to complete a four game sweep of UConn baseball at Dan Law Field.

First pitch for this game was 10 a.m. Yes, 10 A M. (Technically, 10:02 a.m.) It was played on a Monday morning.

Despite the four game sweep, UConn baseball was a worthy opponent. Only one of those losses were decided by more than two runs and two games were only one run victories for the Red Raider baseball team.

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK TO WALK IT OFF IN THE 10TH‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/29nw1KYDb4 — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 15, 2021

The game was nip and tuck all morning and afternoon long. Here is how the game got to the 10th inning in summary.

2nd inning - UConn scored two in the top half and Tech answered with a run in the bottom half.

6th inning - UConn scored one run and Tech answered with one run.

7th inning - UConn scored one run again but Tech answered with four runs. Dru Baker hit a three run homerun and Dylan Neuse hit a triple and ended up stealing home for the final run in the frame.

9th inning - UConn scored two runs in the top of the inning but Tech couldn’t get one across home plate stranding two on base.

The score is tied 6-6 and the game went to extra innings... but not for long. UConn scored two runs to take a 8-6 lead over the Red Raiders. This is how that happened.

Single. Sacrifice bunt moves runner to second base. Grounder to first baseman with out recorded but runner moves to third base. There were two outs at this point. Then double, single, single scored the two runs and the next batter recorded an out.

Then it was Tech’s turn at the plate. Instead of telling you about it, let me show you.

Good afternoon, good evening, and good night. pic.twitter.com/ioHEd1P1V1 — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 15, 2021

Nate Rombach, Cal Conley, and Braxton Fulford were due up and they decided to end the game right there. I had never seen back-to-back-to-back homeruns to end a game in walk-off fashion before this game. It was unbelievable.

Now do me a favor if you didn’t notice this. Watch the replay again. When Fulford crushes his pitch and announcer John Harris interrupts his own sentence to say “This game’s over” (32 second mark in the video), watch the UConn third baseman start walking immediately to his dugout. He also knew the game was over. It will put a smile on your face. Guaranteed or your money back.

Tech was down two runs in the 10th inning after failing to score in the ninth. Three up and three jacks. No problem. Tech baseball didn’t win any trophies or awards that day. However, they absolutely won the hearts of the Tech fanbase that day.

Truth be told, Tech baseball already had the hearts of the Tech fanbase, but that game ending was so much fun. To be honest, the fanbase barely had any time to dwell on the fact that UConn scored and might win the game. It only took eight pitches for Rombach, Conley, and Fulford to hit three homeruns. What a game!

Here is one more highlight video with some funny commentary because you can’t get enough highlights of this game.

I’m so happy that I can use this article and day to celebrate the back-to-back-to-back homeruns that Tech baseball hit. Not only to win the game but to finish off a four game sweep of UConn. Such a glorious day and ending.

This is the eleventh of my 12 article series of great moments from Texas Tech during this year. We are closing in on the final days with only one article remaining. These are in no particular order so it is not intended to be seen as a ranking. I just wanted to treat each moment as its own and give them their due respect. I hope you enjoy this series modeled in the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas.