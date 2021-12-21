Texas Tech ranked 4th in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper preseason baseball poll

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has released their annual preseason rankings, and as no surprise, we find the Texas Tech Red Raiders slotted at fourth overall.

Texas Tech has now been ranked in the top five of Collegiate Baseball’s preseason rankings every year since 2018.

The roster for this year is very promising despite losing a whopping nine players to the MLB Draft earlier this year. Jace Jung is back, along with Cole Stilwell, Dillon Carter, Parker Kelly, Cody Masters, and Kurt Wilson.

On the mound, Chase Hampton who started Game 1 of the Lubbock Regional returns for his sophomore campaign and he’ll be joined by Austin Becker, Brandon Birdsell, and Brendan Girton among others.

There are familiar names ranked throughout the poll, especially in the top-15 which includes (1)Texas, (7)Oklahoma State, and (13)TCU. The Red Raiders host Texas in Lubbock this season March 25-27 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, while they go on the road to Stillwater (May 13-15) and Fort Worth (April 14-16).

I will be coming out with a season preview in a few weeks as we get closer to the season opener, Friday, February 18th at 7 P.M. against Michigan at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX as a part of the 2022 State Farm College Baseball Showdown.