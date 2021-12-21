The ninth day of Texas Tech-mas - Pom Squad national championship

On the ninth day of Texas Tech-mas, my Red Raiders gave to me...

The Texas Tech Pom Squad earned a double national championship. Well, the only thing better than a national championship is a double national championship. Two national championships in one trip.

The Tech Pom Squad traveled to Daytona Beach, Florida earlier this year and competed in the, and get ready for this because it’s a long name, National Cheerleaders Association & National Dance Alliance Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships. The Pom Squad took home first place in the jazz division and the pom division to earn two national championships in one trip.

Excited to share our finals performance of jazz with everyone & are humbled to learn that we had the highest score of NDA College Nationals with this routine. We talked all season about having more fight in us, and that is what you will see in this performance! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/pPt6ssfvmH — Texas Tech Pom Squad (@ttupom) April 11, 2021

This is the first time the Tech Pom Squad earned double national titles since, well, just three years prior in 2018 also in the jazz and pom divisions. They have now earned six national titles. All titles have been earned under the guidance of dance coach Erin Alvarado who is the first full time dance coach Tech has hired.

We were are so excited to get to wear the Double T on our chest and represent the best university in this routine! BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK National Champs and feeling so grateful! #WhateverItTakes #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/HiAecm2NMJ — Texas Tech Pom Squad (@ttupom) April 13, 2021

Alvarado has been most impressive, (insert Darth Vader voice) most impressive indeed. Tech Pom Squad has earned three titles each in the jazz division and pom division. Here is the list of national championships earned:

2017 Jazz

2018 Jazz

2018 Pom

2019 Pom

2021 Jazz

2021 Pom

What a day ❤️ Practice ✔️, Football ✔️, Basketball ✔️, Volleyball ✔️ #Wreckem pic.twitter.com/JqECDaWXZo — Texas Tech Pom Squad (@ttupom) November 28, 2021

This team works so hard to help provide spirit to the gameday atmosphere and other related events. Tech is fortunate to have such a dedicated team. They are precise, they are skilled, they are relentless, and let’s face it, they are pretty darn fabulous if we’re being honest.

I’m proud to be able to take this day and moment to celebrate the double national championships earned in 2021 by the Tech Pom Squad. They are integral to the college experience and we salute their dedication to service the Tech fanbase.

This is the ninth of my 12 article series of great moments from Texas Tech during this year. We are closing in on the final days with only three left. These are in no particular order so it is not intended to be seen as a ranking. I just wanted to treat each moment as its own and give them their due respect. I hope you enjoy this series modeled in the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas.