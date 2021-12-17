Texas Tech travels to Phoenix for a 2019 Elite 8 rematch with Gonzaga

IT IS FINALLY HERE!

The showdown with the Gonzaga Bulldogs that Tech has been waiting for has finally arrived. Texas Tech will look to pull of the major upset vs the ultra-talented Bulldogs.

Players to watch:

Terrence Shannon Jr.:

Shannon will have the opportunity to really show his growth from the summer in this game. He has been noticeably more aggressive to start this season and his jumper has shown some major improvement as well. Shannon will need to have a monster game for Tech to have a shot.

I’ve always said fight star power with star power, and while Tech doesn’t have as much, they have an NBA talent with a lot to prove. TJ is gonna come out with a chip on his shoulder and its gonna be really fun to watch.

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga):

Holmgren has it all and more. Holmgren is a 7 footer with guard-like handles and is probably the toughest matchup today in college basketball. He is what they call a unicorn and brings so much versatility to the Zags lineup. Tech will throw a lot of different looks at Holmgren, but don’t expect them to necessarily be bigs. Adonis Arms, Kevin McCullar, Davion Warren and Terrence Shannon are gonna spend a lot of time on Chet, they’re gonna have to do whatever it takes to contain him.

How Tech Wins

This answer isn’t an easy one. I’ll be honest, Tech could do everything right and still lose this game. That is how talented Gonzaga really is. They have one of the best coaches in the country in Mark Few and they have the most depth and versatility in all off college basketball in my opinion.

BUT

Mark Few has NEVER beaten the no-middle defense. He is 0-2 against the 2 major programs that most notably run it in Baylor and Tech. He hasn’t figured it out yet, and if he doesn't, Tech could be looking at another W.

Another answer is this: contain Drew Timme. Timme is the best the nation has to offer. Can put up 40 if you let him and can kill you with his passing if he’s doubled. Our bigs could be in for a long night.

Prediction

Tech is gonna have to be perfect. The defense has gotta show up and Tech can’t miss shots like against Tennessee.

That being said, I AM ALL IN ON TECH BASKETBALL, GIVE ME TECH BY A MILLION (not actually but haha)

Final Score: Tech 75 - Gonzaga 71