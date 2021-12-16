Hub City Homers #20: Football Momentum and Gonzaga

The most wonderful time of the year has come and gone, by that I mean early signing day. We only briefly touch on that topic, but we do dive deep into the buzz Coach McGuire has brought to the program in general!

We go over his staff hires and evaluate how the program as a whole has done since the decision was made to move on from Matt Wells. We also briefly touch on the legacy of Mike Leach, and how Tech fans should feel about playing his MSU squad. SPOILER: If you’re rooting for Leach or a big Leach hater you will not be happyy.

After we have enough football, at about the 29-minute mark, the team switches to talking basketball. We go over what have seen far, and evaluate the areas Tech needs to improve in. Then the show closes out as the team dives deep on Gonzaga. The Zags will be tough, but Tech matches up well in most areas, so listen in what the Red Raiders need to do to get a W.