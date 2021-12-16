The fourth day of Texas Tech-mas - third straight meat judging national championship

On the fourth day of Texas Tech-mas, my Red Raiders gave to me...

Their third straight national championship in the 2021 International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest. Tech is in the midst of a dynasty in meat judging having won eight national championships since 2010. Many have called Tech the Alabama of meat judging, but Tech’s dominance is actually greater than Alabama football. Dare I say, Alabama is the Texas Tech of football.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite have the same ring, does it?

Did you hear the Texas Tech Meat Judging Team won its third straight National Championship?

The 2021 crown marks the 16th crown in program history. ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/fYc9sq3dHJ — Larry Rodriguez (@larrydtv) November 16, 2021

You read that correctly. Tech has now won 16 national championships in its meat judging program history. Only Oklahoma State has more with 19 meat judging national championships. Let’s go ahead and pass them up in about five years. The years won are as follows: 1989, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021. It’s pretty remarkable to see those years in print. I believe Tech fans have grown to know this but participants in the meat judging program are built in similar fashion as athletic programs. Texas Tech University leadership is absolutely committed to meat judging. Money has been allocated for facilities, training (i.e. coaches), recruiting, and scholarships.

Wash. Rinse. Three-Peat.



Congrats to the #TexasTech Meat Judging Team on their third-straight national championship and 16th in program history!



➡ https://t.co/Xlijoh5RDC pic.twitter.com/1KaT0LjQ31 — Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) November 15, 2021

I take great pride in how excellent Tech is at meat judging. I shop at Raider Red Meats. I know when I buy product from them that it is high quality. I have yet to be let down. The training and attention to detail is obviously second to none. If you’ve ever wondered what exactly the meat judging team does, take about three minutes to watch the video below. Unlike the athletic programs, participants in the meat judging contests only have one shot. There is no redshirt, transferring, or super senior season. It’s one and done. That makes it all the more impressive what Tech is doing in this field.

We take this moment to celebrate Texas Tech’s Department of Animal & Food Sciences in the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources. The knowledge and training provided to the Meat Judging Team is top notch. It’s time we look at getting the team some name, image, & likeness endorsements.

The is the fourth of my 12 article series of great moments from Texas Tech during this year. These are in no particular order so it is not intended to be seen as a ranking. I just wanted to treat each moment as its own and give them their due respect. I hope you enjoy this series modeled in the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas.