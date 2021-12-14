The second day of Texas Tech-mas - Kirsten Davis

On the second day of Texas Tech-mas, my Red Raiders gave to me...

2 time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and 2 time All-American accolades for Kirsten Davis. Davis has been a prolific scorer since she stepped foot on campus. Davis earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and All-American (First Team) honors in 2019 and then both again this year. She earned Third Team All-American honors in 2021.

Davis scored 14 goals and six assists for the Red Raiders soccer team this season. She scored in 11 of their 19 games. I personally witnessed her score a hat trick (3 goals) in a blowout game against the Oklahoma Sooners. That was a fun one. Let me encourage any readers that haven’t been able to catch a Tech soccer match at the John Walker Soccer Complex to do so when the opportunity presents itself. They are loads of fun and these women are talented. They win at home. Shout out to the Tech soccer fans.

❤️ our Red Raider nation support pic.twitter.com/M7dc7BObfK — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) December 7, 2021

Davis is arguably the greatest scorer Tech has had since Janine Beckie. Davis was selected 13th overall in the National Women’s Soccer League College Draft by Racing Louisville FC. Racing Louisville FC held her rights until after the 2021 collegiate season. Red Raider fans were happy to have one last season with her. The season didn’t go as well as expected but Davis performed well and we wish her all the best in her future career. Kirsten Davis will always be a Red Raider.

Hey, @RacingLouFC



Wanted to show you a little preview of what you and your fans will be getting with @kirstendavis22 in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/5PpdiOKEeQ — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) January 14, 2021

The is the second of my 12 article series of great moments from Texas Tech during this year. These are in no particular order so it is not intended to be seen as a ranking. I just wanted to treat each moment as its own and give them their due respect. I hope you enjoy this series modeled in the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas.