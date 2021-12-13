On the first day of Texas Tech-mas, my Red Raiders gave to me...

A Mac McClung game winning shot over the Longhorns in Austin aka “The Mac Dagger”. The subsequent “snarl” has been a favorite image of many Tech fans and I’ve seen the image used as social media profile pics still to this day.

Texas Tech entered the game ranked #15 and Texas was #4. Shaka was actually having a good season for the Longhorns up to this point. Texas led at halftime by 10 points. The Red Raiders kept chipping away and finally led with about four minutes to go. It was their second lead of the game but not their last. The Longhorns hit a three point shot with about a minute to go to lead by four points. The Red Raiders would not go quietly into the night and finished the final minute on a 6-0 run capped with this shot by McClung.

MAC CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/eM25BEGcZV — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 14, 2021

Nevermind who was the Tech head coach for that game and where he ended up. We are here to remember McClung’s shot and the victory. Coach Mark Adams was in charge of the defense and a big reason McClung even had this opportunity. His game winning shot secured a third straight victory for men’s basketball games in Austin. Celebrating in Austin has become a basketball habit and is the reason this post game interview was cut short.

Mac McClung cut his interview early to celebrate his game-winner with his teammates @brhoops pic.twitter.com/gMF2YqSYAv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2021

For all accounts, McClung enjoyed his time at Tech and in Lubbock. Tech received some good publicity while he was here. We wish him well in the Lakers organization. He will always be a Red Raider. We take this moment in this series of articles to remember this great moment that Mac McClung brought to Red Raider basketball fans.

“I love those moments... We want to be one of the best teams in March and April. That’s the goal for us.” @McclungMac joined @TheAndyKatz to break down his game-winning dagger for @TexasTechMBB at No. 4 Texas! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/sL4HwBNQ0P — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 14, 2021

The great memory from Mac McClung starts off my 12 article series of great moments from Texas Tech during this year. These are in no particular order so it is not intended to be seen as a ranking. I definitely wanted to start off with a bang so to speak so that’s why McClung’s game winning shot was first. I just wanted to treat each moment as its own and give them their due respect. I hope you enjoy this series modeled in the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas.