BREAKING: Joey McGuire announced as next Texas Tech Head Coach

Texas Tech has announced that Joey McGuire will be the next football head coach. The contract is rumored to be for five or six years at around three million dollars per year with opportunities for growth and incentives. The hiring comes after Texas Tech interviewed at least ten possible candidates for the opening.

McGuire is well known as a top recruiter in the state of Texas as a long-time head coach at Cedar Hill High School. During his tenure, he took the Longhorns to 12 consecutive playoff appearances and back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014, compiling a 141-42 overall record over 14 seasons.

McGuire is currently the Associate Head Coach as well as the outside linebackers coach under Dave Aranda at Baylor.

After Jeff Traylor signed a new contract with UTSA(a job that McGuire turned down before Traylor took over) a couple of weeks ago, and after TCU started looking like the favorites to get Sonny Dykes after they fired Gary Patterson, McGuire’s name started taking off towards the top in local social circles and among boosters too.

Fans of the Red Raiders now need to look at the possible candidates for coordinators, as it has been rumored that Tech is willing to pay top dollar for the right staff for McGuire to surround himself with.

So, after a few weeks of uncertainty, Tech has its man in Joey McGuire.

I don’t know if we will hear about coordinators until after the season, but we will keep a close eye on talks and bring you possible candidates in the coming weeks.