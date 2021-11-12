Cyclones roll into Lubbock while Tech searches for 6th win

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have found their new coach for next season and beyond.

BUT

We still have more games this season, with the Iowa State Cyclones on deck for the 5 win Red Raiders. Tech is in search of bowl eligibility, only being 1 win away.

The Cyclones are obviously one of the Big 12’s best to offer, but Tech is possibly getting an X factor back. That X factor being QB Tyler Shough.

As of now it hasn’t been confirmed if he’s playing, but if he does look for the offense to change drastically. Shough hasn’t played since the Texas game, but Iowa State is actually a familiar foe for the former Oregon QB.

Oregon played ISU in the Fiesta bowl last season and Shough ended up getting benched. Hopefully this is a rebound game for the star QB and he can turn it around.

As for the Cyclones, they have elite players at almost every single offensive skill position. Breece Hall could very well be the best back in the country, so the Tech defense will need to step up big time.

Look for the Iowa State defense to be aggressive early and often. They play a 3-3-5 just like Tech and Tech has had little to no success against the Cyclones D.

This game should have some fire works and hopefully the Red Raiders can gain bowl eligibility in front of new head man Joey McGuire!