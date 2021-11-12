Big 12 announces 2022 Baseball Schedule

About a week ago, the Big 12 announced the conference schedule for the 2022 Baseball Season. I know right now there are plenty of other headlines to focus on, and with good reason. Joey McGuire has Red Raider Nation excited about football for the first time in about eight years. The Mark Adams era of Texas Tech Basketball got off to a hot start with a victory over North Florida, and Krista Gerlich got her 300th career victory against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday.

But if you would humor me, take a quick look ahead. There is a baseball season to look forward to. This year, you will see some names on the Texas Tech roster that you recognize, and perhaps some that aren’t so familiar. We will address the roster and Tech’s overall schedule closer to first pitch of the season, but today we will take a look at the conference schedule and I’ll give you some fun series’ to watch throughout the season.

2022 #Big12BSB Schedule Announced



⚾ The Conference season will begin the weekend of March 18 and end on the weekend of May 19.



⚾ The Championship is scheduled for May 25-29 and will make its debut at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.



I’ll list below the matchups I’m looking forward to this season and I am interested if y’all have any other matchups that are getting people fired up.

MARCH 25-27: Texas at Texas Tech.

APRIL 8-10: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State.

APRIL 8-10: TCU at Texas.

APRIL 15-17: Texas Tech at TCU.

APRIL 22-24: TCU at Oklahoma State.

APRIL 22-24: Baylor at Texas.

APRIL 29- MAY 1: Texas Tech at Baylor.

APRIL 29- MAY 1: Oklahoma State at Texas.

MAY 13-15: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State.

These are the matchups that are intriguing to me. Be on the lookout for our baseball season preview in the coming months!