Viva Pick ‘Em: One pick separates the top two

I know we all have basketball fever, or McGuire fever, but the season marches on and the pick ‘em on our staff is still a dead heat at the top.

Zach continues his “never pick Tech” strategy to great effect, while Macon blames his one pick deficit solely on picking Tech every week. Jack is the dark horse right now, needing a perfect week to assert himself to the top.

The race to the bottom appears to be won by Jimi, with Chris nipping at heels. It would sure be embarrassing to be that far down the rankings at this point of the year. Stay tuned as we come racing down the stretch, will Zach defend his title yet again or will he usurped? For once the race is extremely competitive and will likely come down to the last week.

Good luck to my fellow staffers, and Godspeed to all who participate in similar pick ‘ems everywhere. Especially the degenerate gamblers out there.