Viva Pick ‘Em: One pick separates the top two

The bottom has fallen way behind, but the top is as close as ever.

By mikemacon23
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

I know we all have basketball fever, or McGuire fever, but the season marches on and the pick ‘em on our staff is still a dead heat at the top.

Zach continues his “never pick Tech” strategy to great effect, while Macon blames his one pick deficit solely on picking Tech every week. Jack is the dark horse right now, needing a perfect week to assert himself to the top.

The race to the bottom appears to be won by Jimi, with Chris nipping at heels. It would sure be embarrassing to be that far down the rankings at this point of the year. Stay tuned as we come racing down the stretch, will Zach defend his title yet again or will he usurped? For once the race is extremely competitive and will likely come down to the last week.

Good luck to my fellow staffers, and Godspeed to all who participate in similar pick ‘ems everywhere. Especially the degenerate gamblers out there.

Untitled

Writer Iowa St @ TTU No. 8 OU @ No. 13 Baylor No. 6 Michigan @ Penn St No. 19 Purdue @ No. 4 Ohio St No. 25 Arkansas @ LSU Nevada @ No. 22 San Diego St
Zach (28-17) ISU BAY PSU PUR ARK NEV
Macon (27-19) TTU BAY MICH PUR ARK SDSU
Jack (24-21) ISU BAY MICH OSU LSU NEV
Kendall (23-17) ISU OU MICH OSU LSU SDSU
Chris (19-26) TTU OU MICH OSU ARK SDSU
Jimi (16-24) ISU OU MICH OSU ARK SDSU

