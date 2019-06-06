Only Dalton Ridgon days until football

We’re now well into June and that means that we are just now 86 days until the start of Texas Tech football. That means today we will be talking about a redshirt sophomore that may be looking to make a bigger impact in the receiving game. That’s right we’re talking about walk-on wideout Dalton Rigdon.

I’m coming for everything they said I could never achieve #ttu #receiverU pic.twitter.com/2v7bHrTFvA — Dalton Rigdon (@D_Rig08) March 3, 2018

Rigdon is a 5’11” wide receiver out of Perryton, Texas where he competed in many different sports including football, basketball, and track. Ridgon got on the field some as a wideout last season but his main impact was on special teams. Ridgon played significant time on all special teams units and even recorded a tackle against TCU.

Perryton native and sophomore walk-on WR Dalton Rigdon flashing today. Has a 53 yard streak TD where he straight up beat Adrian Frye off the line. Did it earlier and the throw was off, too. The coaches LOVE this young WR. Big time athlete. — Will McKay (@Will_R_McKay) April 7, 2018

His came in as a relief wide out in a couple of games last season, hauling in 3 catches for 29 yards. He will look to make more of an impact on the receiving game this season with there being a ton of young guys looking to make an impact at the receiver spot.