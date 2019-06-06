 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Only Dalton Ridgon days until football

The sophomore receiver looks to build on his freshman season.

By jacobharris55
Texas Tech Athletics

We’re now well into June and that means that we are just now 86 days until the start of Texas Tech football. That means today we will be talking about a redshirt sophomore that may be looking to make a bigger impact in the receiving game. That’s right we’re talking about walk-on wideout Dalton Rigdon.

Rigdon is a 5’11” wide receiver out of Perryton, Texas where he competed in many different sports including football, basketball, and track. Ridgon got on the field some as a wideout last season but his main impact was on special teams. Ridgon played significant time on all special teams units and even recorded a tackle against TCU.

His came in as a relief wide out in a couple of games last season, hauling in 3 catches for 29 yards. He will look to make more of an impact on the receiving game this season with there being a ton of young guys looking to make an impact at the receiver spot.

