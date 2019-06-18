Only Will Farrar days until Texas Tech football

There’s only 74 days until the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Montana State Bobcats, which means today we will talk about Sophomore right tackle, Will Farrar. Farrar, a 6 foot 5, 320 lb offensive lineman from Richmond, Texas, was a three-star prospect at Fort Bend Travis High School, where he was a consensus top-40 offensive lineman prospect nationally and consensus top-100 prospect in the state of Texas overall. Farrar chose Texas Tech over other powerhouses like Texas, USC, LSU and Oklahoma State.

Farrar redshirted his freshman season in 2017 and was a scout team member. In 2018, Farrar appeared in four games and saw action against Lamar, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Baylor as the back-up Right Tackle to Terence Steele.

Looking forward to 2019, Will Farrar is not only in competition for multiple starting and reserve spots along the offensive line, but he is a strong contender for the center spot left vacant from the graduation of Paul Stawarz. Joining Farrar in that competition are Senior Bailey Smith and Redshirt Freshman Clayton Franks. There are a few weaknesses on this Texas Tech Red Raider football depth chart, but with Farrar in the mix for multiple positions, the offensive line is not one of them. His size, athletic ability and strength make Farrar an intriguing candidate to take a step forward in David Yost’s offense and become a factor on the offensive line in 2019.