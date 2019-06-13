Only Travis Bruffy Days until Texas Tech Football

There’s only 79 days until the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Montana State Bobcats, which means today we will talk about Senior Offensive lineman and two-time Team Captain, Travis Bruffy.

Bruffy is a 6 foot 6 305 lb. offensive lineman from Missouri City, Texas, where he earned Texas Associated Press Class 5A All-State honorable mention honors and named to the Houston Chronicle All-Greater Houston first team. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 116 offensive lineman and the state’s No. 215 overall recruit by ESPN.

Bruffy has been a fixture on the offensive line since his freshman campaign in 2016. He participated in all 12 games either on the line of as a blocking tight end and actually became the feature tight end, which is just a heavy set blocker, in Kingsbury’s offense midway through the season. One of the most memorable moments in that season was Bruffy’s five yard touchdown reception on a throwback play that tied the game at Oklahoma State and blew Tim Brando’s mind (catch is at about the 1:40 mark).

Bruffy became Texas Tech’s regular starter at left tackle in his sophomore season in 2017, where he earned his first career start against Houston. He was an integral part of an offensive line that ranked in the top 25 nationally for passing offense, total offense and scoring offense. In 2018 Bruffy was once again an anchor at left tackle and named a Team Captain as a junior. He started in 11 games that season only missing the Arizona State game due to injury. He finished the season as an honorable mention All-Big 12 by the conference coaches and recognized as an Academic All-Big 12 first team for the second season in a row for his work in the classroom. With Bruffy’s play, the tech offensive line ranked No. 3 in conference in sacks allowed, despite losing center Paul Stawarz and inexperienced quarterback play.

Going into 2019 with the coaching change and under David Yost’s offense, Bruffy will be switching positions to right tackle, but should still be one of the conference’s best along the offensive line. Look for Bruffy to stabilize the right tackle position and allow QB Alan Bowman to direct the offense with a clean uniform.