Offensive player(s) of the week: Two Texas Tech players went over the top against Houston

There are at least four players on the Texas Tech offense that we could easily give this award to this week. Freshman running back Ta’Zhawn Henry rushed for over 100 yards and had four touchdowns against Houston. T.J. Vasher made some incredible catches and accounted for two touchdowns and 94 yards.

But this week, we couldn’t just choose one player to give this award, which is why we have co-offensive players of the week: Alan Bowman and Antoine Wesley.

QB Alan Bowman

Bowman won this award last week for his outing against Lamar. But this week, he more than doubled his passing yards from last week and even broke a record set by the one and only, Patrick Mahomes II. Bowman went 43-59 and totaled 605 passing yards and five touchdowns. He surpassed Mahomes and broke the Big 12 single-game freshman passing record. Bowman was also named Big 12 Newcomer of the week and was recognized as the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.

Records broken on this play:



➡️ #TexasTech single game receiving yards (Antoine Wesley, 261)

➡️ Big 12 single-game freshman passing record (Alan Bowman, 605 yards, a record previously held by @PatrickMahomes5 )



#WreckEm⚫️

WR Antoine Wesley

Wesley broke Texas Tech’s single game receiving yard record by racking up 261 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Before this season, Wesley only had 137 receiving yards and 10 receptions in his entire career. Against the Cougars, he had 13 receptions, including a 58-yard long completion. Wesley has the ability to make defenders miss and that’s why he is going to finish as one of the top receivers, if not THE top receiver for Texas Tech this year.