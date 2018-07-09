BREAKING: Tech football picks up two big commitments on defense

Not one but two recruits have pledged their allegiance to Texas Tech today. Defensive backs Brandon Joseph and Alex Hogan have committed today and will be joining the team for the 2019 season.

Both recruits are three-star players, both from south Texas as Hogan is from Lamar High School in the Houston area and Joseph is from College Station. Joseph recorded 119 tackles and 7 interceptions in his junior year at College Station. He chose Tech over Northwestern and Arizona. Joseph kicked off the day with his commitment at noon.

⚫️ C O M M I T T E D ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/G4gRyX0UsV — Brandon Joseph (@BrandonJoseph_1) July 9, 2018

Hogan is a former teammate of current Texas Tech freshman running back Ta’Zhawn Henry. He totaled 26 tackles and returned both a punt and kick for a touchdown. He chose Tech over Colorado, Iowa State, and Memphis. He committed an hour after Joseph at 1 o’clock.

I did this for you R.I.P Aunt Tommielyn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mVALn8yvp8 — A.Hogan (@fvmousalo) July 9, 2018

Both of these players will join a defensive backfield coached by one of the best in the business, David Gibbs. These two run the total of commits in the class of 2019 to 15! We are all very excited they chose us over the competition.

