Only Jack Anderson days until Tech football

There’s only 56 more days until Texas Tech football and today, we will be talking about our number 56, Jack Anderson. Anderson is a 6’5” 320 lbs interior lineman that has played exclusively at the guard spot. He also played center in high school but with Paul Stawartz at that position, I don’t see Anderson switching positions anytime soon.

Anderson was highly touted out of high school as he was a four-star recruit and was the 42nd rated prospect in the country on ESPN’s Top 300 list. He attended Frisco High School were he was named a second team All-American by MaxPreps. He also attended the Under Armour All-American Bowl. He chose Tech over a host of schools including Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Texas and other in-state schools such as Texas A&M. Anderson committed early to the Red Raiders and never wavered from that commitment, something I have tremendous respect for.

Once on campus, it took little time for Anderson to solidify himself as one of the best lineman on the team as he started all 13 games for the Red Raiders this season, all of them at right guard. He was at the forefront of an offensive line that averaged 40 more yards per game than the season before. Anderson earned Freshman All-American honors from both ESPN and USA Today. He turned in one of the best seasons as a freshman in Texas Tech history.

“It’s the little details that are vital. Little things make big things happen.” John Wooden pic.twitter.com/VQHTZWaUdd — Brandon Jones (@CoachJonesB) November 27, 2017

I know all of us are really excited to see what Anderson will do as an encore this year. The entire offensive line from last year will be returning and that is something that should excite every Red Raider fan.