Only Will Farrar days until Tech football

As we said yesterday in our previous article of the series, last year wasn’t particularly lucky for backup offensive linemen, as tackles Terence Steele and Travis Bruffy, guards Madison Akamnonu and Jack Anderson, and center Paul Stawarz monopolized the five spots and almost didn’t miss any game.

This year, the five aforementioned players began the spring activities as the obvious starters, but behind them, there’s a bunch of players who are growing strong and that’s gaining consensus among the coaching staff. One of these players is redshirt freshman Will Farrar.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Farrar comes from Richmond, Texas, he was a three-star recruit in the 2017 class and, according to the official university website, he chose Texas Tech over many other important schools like Texas, USC, LSU, Washington, West Virginia, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Louisville, Cal, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Missouri.

After the first trainings of the spring, coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wants Farrar to fight with Akamnonu and senior Jacob Hines (he was no. 77) for the left guard spot. It’s obvious that Madison begins the competition in front of the other two, but some competition often brings improvement, and we shouldn’t forget that maybe Farrar won’t have much playing time this year, but there are three more seasons of football that wait for him in Lubbock.