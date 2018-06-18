Weekly recruiting update: What a difference a week makes

A week ago the only recruiting news to report was the lack of recruiting news. Now here we are, 7 days later with 8 new commitments. Here is a quick breakdown of all the new members of Tech’s 2019 recruiting class.

Bryce Robinson

Robinson, a 6’0” Inside Linebacker from Sachse, Texas, was the first commitment of the week. His film shows he has the ability to play sideline-to-sideline as well as break up plays in the backfield. Robinson will add depth to a linebacking corps that will need to replace Dakota Allen. Robinson chose Tech over North Texas, Texas State, New Mexico State and Louisiana-Monroe.

La’Vontae Shenault

Shenault is a 6’1” wide receiver from Texas high school football powerhouse, Desoto. He hauled in 62 passes and six touchdowns as a junior, and is rated as the 87th best receiver according to 247Sports. He has the speed and length to fit right in this Tech team, and could contribute right away in the return game. Shenault also holds offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Arizona State.

Simon Gonzalez

Gonzalez is a First-team all-district tight end from Magnolia West High School. He caught seven touchdowns in his junior campaign and showed the ability to block when needed. He would be Tech’s first pure tight end recruit since Jace Amaro in 2011, and we all know how that turned out. Gonzalez committed to Tech over SMU, Virginia Tech, Arizona and Boise State.

Trevor Roberson

Trevor Roberson is probably the most intriguing commit in the 2019 class so far. Roberson is a 6’11, 355 lbs (yes you read that right) offensive tackle out of Wellington, Texas. Roberson would be the tallest player on the roster by a full 5 inches, and the heaviest by 35 lbs. Roberson is an absolute monster on the field. According to 247Sports, he recorded 91 pancakes in just 15 games as a sophomore. Roberson also has offers from Notre Dame, USC, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Tyrique Matthews

Tyrique Matthews was the 2nd inside linebacker commit of the week for David Gibbs and the staff. Matthews is a big hitter out of Eisenhower High School in Houston, Texas and is rated as the 49th best inside linebacker by 247Sports. He shows the ability to shed blocks well, similar to Robinson, and can only help an already deep linebacking corps. Matthews also holds offers from SMU, UTSA, Texas State and Army.

Keeyon Stewart

Keeyon Stewart is a corner back out of North Shore Senior High School in Houston, Texas. Stewart has the blistering speed necessary to keep up with Big 12 receivers. Stewart is also an important commitment for the defensive staff as they will need to replace four seniors after this season. Stewart is rated as the 154th best corner in the nation by 247Sports and holds offers from Houston, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico.

Trey Cleveland

Trey Cleveland is a 6’3” wide receiver out of Arlington High School. Cleveland shows the great downfield blocking ability that is necessary for any Tech wideout. Even with that, he still led his team in receiving as a junior, and runs a 4.4 40, Cleveland is a bit of an under-the-radar recruit. He holds one other offer from Southern Illinois.

Markel Reed

Markel Reed is the most recent recruit to give his verbal commitment to Texas Tech. Reed is a 6’1” corner out of Temple High School. Reed is good in coverage and can break on routes quickly. He visited Lubbock back on June 11th and must have liked what he saw out of this new 806 D. Reed holds 10 other offers from schools like Arkansas, Baylor, K-State and Purdue.

The recruiting train has picked up some steam in Lubbock, only time will tell if Kingsbury and the staff can keep it going.