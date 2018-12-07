B12 power rankings: Tech steady climbin’

Undefeated with four very impressive wins, this team looks Final Four bound and it’s hardly December.

While Tech is undefeated, its schedule has been significantly easier than Kansas’. Fortunately, no one else in the conference has played anyone worthwhile, either, so Tech holds its No. 2 spot. Let’s hope the Duke game isn’t a blowout.

K-State got run over by the Markus Howard train and lost to Marquette by double-digits. This is an anomaly. It’s not often a guy drops 45 points on you.

Sooners picked up a REALLY nice win over Notre Dame. Christian James has come a long way from being the guy Trae Young passed to for fast break layups.

The Froggos hadn’t beat anyone of consequence until they took down SMU, and now you have to wonder if Jamie Dixon has elevated TCU’s program to the No. 1 basketball school in the metroplex.

The Cyclones got pounded by their in-state rivals, but that always seems to happen when they play the Hawkeyes on the road. It’s amazing how this team is 7-1 with so many key injuries. This will be the most interesting team in the Big 12 to follow once guys start healing up.

I know West Virginia has lost three games, but they really weren’t bad losses at all. This team may get hot at the right time and put together an NCAA tournament run.

As much as I like King McClure, Baylor is just not very good this year.

The Horns are spiraling out of control. Losers of three straight, including a one-point defeat to Shaka Smart’s old team, the VCU Rams. Get it together, Texas.

Oklahoma State has come a long way from the Marcus Smart days, and believe me when I say that’s not a good thing.