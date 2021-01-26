McClung’s hot shooting can’t overcome the West Virginia barrage
In a rare shootout for these teams, Miles McBride hit a 10 foot jumper with seconds to go to steal the win from the Red Raiders
The raucous coliseum in the mountains
The home of the Mountaineers is the embodiment of the West Virginian Spirit
Texas Tech’s slow offensive night opens door for Baylor victory
Tech played the No. 2 team closely, but the Bears proved to be too much down the stretch
Texas Tech looks to continue hot streak vs #2 Baylor
Tech hosts the Baylor Bears in a critical matchup of two top 15 teams
McClung leads Texas Tech to steal a major road win in Austin
Down by 10 at times in the 2nd half, the Red Raiders come from behind to stun the Longhorns
The Latest
Red Raiders given 250:1 odds to win next year’s national championship
Crazier things have happened. Actually...maybe they haven’t.
The quiet behemoth in Austin: Frank Erwin Center
Returning to our review of Big 12 venues with the Frank Erwin Center
Sublette’s sizzling fastball will make him premier reliever—or starter—in 2021
In addition to a heater that sits at 97-98 mph, junior RHP Ryan Sublette has an equally lethal slider in his arsenal.
Tech thrives on both ends of the floor, rolls Iowa State 91-64
The Red Raiders improve to 3-2 in conference headed into Austin
Three key stats will dictate Texas Tech’s success vs. Iowa State
Tech faces a struggling Iowa State team, but there are still some intriguing numbers to monitor
Breaking: Nimari Burnett leaving the Texas Tech basketball program
The McDonald’s All-American has struggled offensively this year, but his departure comes as a shock midway through the year
Micah Dallas will be instrumental in Tech’s effort to return to College World Series
The gritty sophomore is a potential first-round pick on an absolutely loaded pitching staff.
A few good individual performances and free throw shooting propels Texas Tech over Kansas State
The Red Raiders still inconsistent at times, pick up their 2nd Big 12 win of the season
We're building great things, and we need your talent.
Texas Tech looks to rebound against an inexperienced Kansas State team
The Red Raiders face a young Kansas State team in Lubbock
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
Red Raiders fall to the Cowboys at the hands of a questionable call
Postgame Recap: Texas Tech vs Oklahoma
Shannon’s 21 leads Texas Tech in a close win on the road
Pregame Notes: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma
The Red Raiders travel to Norman for their first Big 12 road test
Game thread: Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma
Tech looks to get into the win column in conference play against the Sooners.
Big 12 tour: Lloyd Noble Center
Texas Tech heads to the home of the Sooners Tuesday night.
BREAKING: Sonny Cumbie named new offensive coordinator
The former Tech quarterback returns after a stint in Fort Worth
Why Texas Tech vs. Kansas is the most underrated matchup in college basketball
With the Red Raiders and Jayhawks doing battle tonight, it is only fair to look at one of the most underappreciated new rivalries in the sport
Pregame Notes: Texas Tech vs. Kansas
The Red Raiders open up the Big 12 gauntlet with a showdown against the Jayhawks
Big 12 tour: The United Supermarkets Arena
We are taking a tour of every Big 12 basketball venue, starting with the home of the Red Raiders.
A season in review, pt. one: discontent and suffering
A comprehensive review of the strangest season in Tech history, and a look towards the future.
Poll of the week: Who would you rather sweep during conference play?
Conference play begins tomorrow against Kansas. Let’s talk about which school you’d like to sweep the most.
Texas Tech football: a program at a crossroads
Yost is out the door, so what now?
Why you shouldn’t overreact to Texas Tech’s inauspicious start to the season
It’s early in the season and while the offense struggles to get its footing, the defense is in postseason form.
Postgame recap: Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian
The Red Raiders squeak by in a grind it out game
Pregame notes: Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian
Tech looks to win against a tough ACU team in Lubbock
Poll of the week: where does Chris Beard rank among Power-5 coaches?
No Mark Few, no Jay Wright. Just Power-5 programs that have to compete with football.
Is Texas Tech better than last year’s 4-8 team?
Digging into the stats to see if Matt Wells has shown improvement in his team this year over last year.
Pregame notes: Texas Tech vs. Houston
The Red Raiders head to Fort Worth for a showdown with Houston
Q&A; with the enemy: Cowboys Ride For Free
The kind folks at Cowboys Ride For Free were kind enough to answer some questions.
Four down territory: Oklahoma State
It may be basketball season now, but football has a big one against the Pokes.
Pregame notes: Texas Tech vs. Northwestern State
Texas Tech opens the season against a young Northwestern State team
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