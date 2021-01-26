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McClung’s hot shooting can’t overcome the West Virginia barrage

In a rare shootout for these teams, Miles McBride hit a 10 foot jumper with seconds to go to steal the win from the Red Raiders

By Reed Meason

The raucous coliseum in the mountains

The home of the Mountaineers is the embodiment of the West Virginian Spirit

By mikemacon23

Texas Tech’s slow offensive night opens door for Baylor victory

Tech played the No. 2 team closely, but the Bears proved to be too much down the stretch

By Reed Meason

Texas Tech looks to continue hot streak vs #2 Baylor

Tech hosts the Baylor Bears in a critical matchup of two top 15 teams

By Emory Lyda
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1 comment / new

McClung leads Texas Tech to steal a major road win in Austin

Down by 10 at times in the 2nd half, the Red Raiders come from behind to stun the Longhorns

By Reed Meason

Game thread: Texas Longhorns

By mikemacon23

Live updates: 2020-2021 Basketball Roster news

By Ryan Mainville

The Latest

Red Raiders given 250:1 odds to win next year’s national championship

Crazier things have happened. Actually...maybe they haven’t.

By Zach Mason
1 comment / new

The quiet behemoth in Austin: Frank Erwin Center

Returning to our review of Big 12 venues with the Frank Erwin Center

By mikemacon23

Sublette’s sizzling fastball will make him premier reliever—or starter—in 2021

In addition to a heater that sits at 97-98 mph, junior RHP Ryan Sublette has an equally lethal slider in his arsenal.

By Zach Mason

Tech thrives on both ends of the floor, rolls Iowa State 91-64

The Red Raiders improve to 3-2 in conference headed into Austin

By Reed Meason

Three key stats will dictate Texas Tech’s success vs. Iowa State

Tech faces a struggling Iowa State team, but there are still some intriguing numbers to monitor

By Emory Lyda

Breaking: Nimari Burnett leaving the Texas Tech basketball program

The McDonald’s All-American has struggled offensively this year, but his departure comes as a shock midway through the year

By Emory Lyda

Micah Dallas will be instrumental in Tech’s effort to return to College World Series

The gritty sophomore is a potential first-round pick on an absolutely loaded pitching staff.

By Zach Mason
1 comment / new

A few good individual performances and free throw shooting propels Texas Tech over Kansas State

The Red Raiders still inconsistent at times, pick up their 2nd Big 12 win of the season

By Reed Meason

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Texas Tech looks to rebound against an inexperienced Kansas State team

The Red Raiders face a young Kansas State team in Lubbock

By Emory Lyda

Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Red Raiders fall to the Cowboys at the hands of a questionable call

By Reed Meason

Postgame Recap: Texas Tech vs Oklahoma

Shannon’s 21 leads Texas Tech in a close win on the road

By Reed Meason

Pregame Notes: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

The Red Raiders travel to Norman for their first Big 12 road test

By Emory Lyda

Game thread: Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma

Tech looks to get into the win column in conference play against the Sooners.

By mikemacon23
6 comments / new

Big 12 tour: Lloyd Noble Center

Texas Tech heads to the home of the Sooners Tuesday night.

By mikemacon23

BREAKING: Sonny Cumbie named new offensive coordinator

The former Tech quarterback returns after a stint in Fort Worth

By mikemacon23
7 comments / new

Post Game Recap: Texas Tech vs. Kansas

The Red Raiders lose a heartbreaker to KU

By Reed Meason

Why Texas Tech vs. Kansas is the most underrated matchup in college basketball

With the Red Raiders and Jayhawks doing battle tonight, it is only fair to look at one of the most underappreciated new rivalries in the sport

By Emory Lyda

Pregame Notes: Texas Tech vs. Kansas

The Red Raiders open up the Big 12 gauntlet with a showdown against the Jayhawks

By Emory Lyda

Big 12 tour: The United Supermarkets Arena

We are taking a tour of every Big 12 basketball venue, starting with the home of the Red Raiders.

By mikemacon23

A season in review, pt. one: discontent and suffering

A comprehensive review of the strangest season in Tech history, and a look towards the future.

By mikemacon23
2 comments / new

Poll of the week: Who would you rather sweep during conference play?

Conference play begins tomorrow against Kansas. Let’s talk about which school you’d like to sweep the most.

By Zach Mason

Texas Tech football: a program at a crossroads

Yost is out the door, so what now?

By mikemacon23
4 comments / new

Why you shouldn’t overreact to Texas Tech’s inauspicious start to the season

It’s early in the season and while the offense struggles to get its footing, the defense is in postseason form.

By Zach Mason

Postgame recap: Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian

The Red Raiders squeak by in a grind it out game

By Reed Meason

Pregame notes: Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian

Tech looks to win against a tough ACU team in Lubbock

By Emory Lyda
1 comment / new

Poll of the week: where does Chris Beard rank among Power-5 coaches?

No Mark Few, no Jay Wright. Just Power-5 programs that have to compete with football.

By Zach Mason

Is Texas Tech better than last year’s 4-8 team?

Digging into the stats to see if Matt Wells has shown improvement in his team this year over last year.

By Zach Mason
2 comments / new

Pregame notes: Texas Tech vs. Houston

The Red Raiders head to Fort Worth for a showdown with Houston

By Emory Lyda
1 comment / new

Q&A; with the enemy: Cowboys Ride For Free

The kind folks at Cowboys Ride For Free were kind enough to answer some questions.

By mikemacon23
3 comments / new

Four down territory: Oklahoma State

It may be basketball season now, but football has a big one against the Pokes.

By mikemacon23
2 comments / new

Pregame notes: Texas Tech vs. Northwestern State

Texas Tech opens the season against a young Northwestern State team

By Emory Lyda

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